LAHORE - All the seeded players moved into the quarterfinals of Tajammul & Dilawar Abbas Memorial ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championship matches at Senator Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex, Islamabad. According to Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) spokesman here on Tuesday, lone Pakistani girl Zoha Asim registered her victory in the first round against Sie Ding Chai from Malaysia in sizzling three-set match 6-4, 2-6, 6-2. The thrilling encounter of the day was played between Dorsa Gherghai (IRI) and Leyla Nilufer Elmas (TUR), which was won by Dorsa Cherghai as the match lasted 2 hrs 34 minutes. In the boys singles, Subhan Bin Salik stunned third seed Matteo Covato (ITA) in straight hard-fought match to enter the quarterfinals. In the boys doubles event, unseeded pair from Turkey Birtan Duran/Kerem Ozlale upset third seed Nikita Bortinichek/Haktan Garayev 7-6(2), 3-6, 10-7.