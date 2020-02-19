Share:

LAHORE - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday in a probe related to assets beyond known sources of income.

The anti-graft watchdog has advised former law minister to appear before NAB’s Joint Investigation Team along with details of properties owned by his family members.

Rana Sanaullah has been asked to disclose the source of income and how he had started the business, in writing. The NAB has also asked to submit details regarding his offshore investments. On February 3, Rana Sanaullah had refused to appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore citing his engagements during the ongoing National Assembly (NA) session.

The former Law Minister for Punjab was summoned for questioning in relation to matters pertaining to ongoing assets beyond means inquiry against him. The lawyer representing the PML-N leader Mohsin Raza had appeared at the Lahore bureau and submitted a statement from Rana Sanaullah to the accountability watchdog officials.

LHC adjourns Maryam Nawaz’s ECL plea till Feb 25

The Lahore High Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a plea submitted by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz seeking permission to travel abroad.

The high court resumed the hearing on the plea where Maryam Nawaz’s lawyer appeared to continue arguments. During the hearing, Maryam’s lawyer in his arguments told the judge that the court had already granted bail to PML-N leader in Chaudhary Sugar Mills case and suspended sentence in the Avenfield case. “Maryam should be allowed to travel abroad,” said Maryam’s counsel and requested the court to attach former PM Nawaz Sharif’s fresh medical reports as part of the ECL case.

Upon this, the court sought an answer from the National Accountability Bureau on a request of Maryam Nawaz for making Nawaz Sharif’s fresh medical reports as part of the ECL plea case. The court then adjourned the hearing till February 25. In 2018, Maryam was arrested and shifted to Adiala jail. Later, she was released from jail after the Islamabad High Court suspended her prison sentence.