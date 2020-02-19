Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Yousaf Abbas, Managing Director of the Sharif Group of Industries and nephew of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

Announcing the verdict on Yousaf’s bail plea, a two-judge bench headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najfi directed the authorities to immediately release the accused. In August, a team of the National Accountability Bureau had raided the house of Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif to arrest his nephew.