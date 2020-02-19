Share:

ISLAMABAD - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for informa­tion Shaukat Yousafzai has said that tenders for development works in merged districts of worth Rs84 billion has been issued which is a step toward development of merged districts.

“Due to the countless sacrifices of Army, public and security forces, peace have been restored in the country. He said that govern­ment wanted to hold the local government elections in the entire province, including tribal districts, simultaneously. Polio eradica­tion is essential for a healthy Pakistan and we all have to made polio campaign successful,” the minister expressed these views while ad­dressing All Parties Conference convened by Awami National Party and talking to media at Bacha Khan Markaz Peshawar here on Tues­day. The provincial minister said that integra­tion of tribal district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was difficult job which has been successfully completed and they started development from zero in tribal districts. He said: “The government issued health cards to every fam­ily in merged tribal districts through which they can avail health facilities up to almost Rs7 lac and Rs1 billion loans have been given to young people for employment, Khasadar and the Levies force have been successfully integrated into the police and the courts have been established in tribal districts for quick Justice.” The minister added that devel­opmental work will be carried out through elected representatives in the tribal districts.