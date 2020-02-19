Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan State Oil (PSO), the leading oil marketing company of the country, convened its Board of Management (BoM) meeting at the PSO House in Karachi to review the performance of the company during first half of the financial year 2019-20. Despite unfavourable market conditions in the industry and many challenges, PSO remained focused on re-gaining market share and volumetric growth, and outperformed the industry by an enormous margin. In MOGAS, PSO’s volume growth over SPLY is 13.7% as compared to 3.8% of industry growth. PSO’s market share increased by 3.4% vs. SPLY. In HSD, PSO’s volume growth over SPLY is 7.8% as compared to 10.3% decline in the industry volumes. PSO’s market share grew by 7.6% vs. SPLY.