LAHORE - The Servaid Punjab Junior Tennis Championship will commence today (Wednesday) here at Punjab Tennis Academy. Tournament Director Rashid Malik, who is also PLTA Secretary, said the players from across Punjab will feature in different age categories including boys U-18 singles and doubles, girls U-16, boys U-14, boys U–12 doubles, boys/girls U-12, boys/girls U-10, boys/girls U-8 and boys/girls U-6. Malik thanked the sponsors, Servaid, for sponsoring the event, aiming at promoting the game at grassroots level. The opening ceremony will take place today (Wednesday) at 4:00 pm, where Rashid Malik will be chief guest and inaugurate the event. All the finals will be played on February 22 at 3:00pm.