Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Capital Development Authority (CDA) in implementation of a decision of the Federal Cabinet regarding restructuring of the civic body has delegated the powers of its members to the Director Generals, while the post of the CDA chairman is converted into vice-chairman/managing director as well.

However, the present board member would remain on their positions till the amendments made in the CDA ordinance to formally establish the proposed advisory board. The meeting of the CDA Board held at CDA Headquarters here on Tuesday, which was presided over by the CDA chairman and attended by the board members. At present, the board is the supreme decision making body of CDA, however, the Federal Cabinet had approved its restructuring by proposing an advisory board having representation of private sector as well.

According to a press release issued on Tuesday, the CDA Board after detailed discussion adopted the restructuring of the authority along with delegation of powers, job description of various officers and other necessary arrangements as per new hierarchy.

In this connection, all the administrative and financial powers being exercised by the CDA chairman has been delegated to the vice chairman CDA/managing director who shall be the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CDA.

Moreover, the word ‘chairman’ appearing in all rules, regulations, instructions, policies, and by-laws of CDA in connection with administrative and financial matters shall stand substituted by Vice Chairman/CEO with immediate effect. The chairman shall however, remain the head of the new CDA Board.

Similarly, all the administrative and financial powers being exercised currently by the members shall stand delegated to the Director Generals of respective wings. The existing posts of members created in the past through re-designations or otherwise shall cease to exist. The word ‘member’ appearing in all rules, regulations, instructions, policies, and by-laws of the CDA in connection with administrative and financial matters shall stand substituted by Director Generals.

The sources informed upon reservation showed by some of the board members regarding abolishing of rest of the post of DGs, the Board re-designated rest of BS-20 posts as General Managers. The administrative and financial powers and functions previously exercised by the Member Administration shall now be exercised by the Director General (Management). Similarly, the administrative and financial powers and functions previously exercised by the Member Engineering shall now be performed by the Director General (Engineering).

Furthermore, the administrative and financial powers and functions previously exercised by the Member Estate shall now be performed by the Director General (Estate). Similarly, the administrative and financial powers and functions previously exercised by the Member Planning shall now be performed by the Director General (Planning).

Meanwhile, the CDA board has also approved re-planning of a portion comprising more than 200 kanals of land in blue area of sector G-9 where once a site measuring 12 acres was planned for a hotel, but the same plot could not be auctioned despite some attempts.

Now, according to new planning, a total of 24 plots has been planned, which includes four plots of 10,000 square feet, eight plots of 7,000 square feet and 12 plots of 2,500 square feet. These plots would be presented for auction phase wise in coming days.

The board has also approved amendments in the lay-out plan of Sector D-12 according to which 60 residential plots of different sizes have been created on leftover or utilised land under recently formed rules in this regard.

The earmarking of a site measuring 5 acres has also been approved for the expansion of Polyclinic Hospital at Sector G-11. A summery proposing amendment in promotion and recruitment criteria of mosque staff i.e. Khateeb, Naib Khateeb, Pesh Imam and Moazans has been placed before the board. However, the board directs to seek the input of the ministry of religious affairs in this regard.

The CDA Board also solicited the approval of auction of commercial and residential plots to be held in the month of March 2020. The NOC for Pakistan Housing Authority Administration (PHA) zone 4, subject to clearance from Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency was also approved.