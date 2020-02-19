Share:

KARACHI/SUKKUR - The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday extended the bail of Sindh’s former minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Memon till April 7.

Memon and other accused appeared before the court for the hearing.

Justice Umar Siyal rejected the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) reply to amendments in the NAB law. “This is not the right answer to the amendments in NAB law,” Justice Umar Siyal said to NAB’s counsel after submission of reply in the SHC.

On the objection, raised by the honourable judge, the NAB’s lawyer said that he will submit complete report in another case on February 28.

The court after summoning the reply from NAB Karachi DG and Sukkur in the plea, extended Memon’s bail till April 7.

He was arrested by the accountability bureau in 2017 and remained in jail for 20 months.

The assets beyond means of income reference accuses PPP leader Sharjeel Memon and others of financial irregularities.

The reference also refers to the presence of records, which, as per Bureau, confirm charges of making assets beyond known sources of income by the suspects.

The suspects are facing over Rs2.27 billion corruption charges.

Another reference against Memon is also under proceeding over his alleged involvement in corruption worth Rs5.75 billion.

Memon is accused of awarding government advertisements at exorbitant rates when he was Sindh’s information minister.

Khursheed Shah

produced before AC:

Former leader of opposition Syed Khursheed Shah was produced before an Accountability Court (AC), Sukkur in assets beyond known means of income case.

Provincial Minister Awais Qadir Shah and Farrukh Shah, MPA, are among the 18 accused, including Khursheed Shah, facing graft charges in a reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Khursheed, who is admitted at National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) Sukkur, was brought to the court for hearing in an ambulance under stringent security measures.

Seventeen accused including Awais Qadir Shah and Farrukh Shah were present during the court hearing.

Accountability Court Judge Ameer Ali Mahesar later adjourned the hearing until March 09. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has also nominated two wives, two sons and son-in-law of Khursheed Shah in the reference.

The accountability court had granted bail to Shah in December after the accountability bureau’s delay in filing reference against him. However, the Sindh High Court (SHC) Circuit Bench Sukkur later suspended the accountability court’s orders dated Dec 17 to grant bail to the veteran Peoples Party leader.