Rawalpindi - Police have booked as many as six men for torturing and sodomizing a 19 year-old boy on gunpoint in a house located at Barki Gujar Khan, informed official sources. The case was registered under sections 377/367-A and 506ii of Pakistan Penal Code against the accused on complaint of victim MU, a resident of Barki Badhal, they said. The accused were identified as Usman Gondal, Qaiser and Arbaz while the name of three other accused were yet to be ascertained. According to sources, MU lodged a complaint with PS Gujar Khan officials that he was a labourer and belonged to a poor family.

The complainant mentioned a man namely Usman Gondal who he had met and invited him at a party in his house that was to be held on January 17, 2019 at 11am. He said that five men were already present in a room when he visited the house. He said as he entered the room, all the men grabbed him and started torturing him mercilessly. The victim told police that Usman Gondal tried to intimidate him with a pistol. He alleged that the men forcefully sodomized him and fled from the scene. MU appealed to the police to register a case against the accused and to arrest them. Police booked six men and have begun investigation with no arrest so far. Station House Officer (SHO) PS Gujar Khan was not available for his comments.

Police constable suspended

A police constable was placed under suspension by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Saddar Circle Farhan Aslam for attempting to save the skin of a drug peddler from legal action after receiving a bribe from the latter, informed official sources on Friday.

The suspended constable was identified as Hussnain, a driver posted at Police Station (PS) Chontra, they said. A departmental inquiry has also been launched against the cop by DSP after closing him to Police Line, sources said.

According to sources, DSP Farhan Aslam received information through his sources that Hussnain had arrested a drug peddler from Chontra and recovered Hashish from his possession.

However, the constable had contracted a deal with the drug peddler against Rs 30000 bribe and showed less quantity of Hashish in police record apparently to avoid registration of case under section 9C-CNSA against the accused.

DSP summoned the cop and interrogated him during which he confessed his crime. On this, DSP placed Hussnain under suspension and closed him to Police Line Number 1.

Talking to The Nation, DSP Farhan Aslam confirmed the development. He said police on directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan have launched a massive crackdown against the drug mafia across the district to root out the menace of narcotics. He said strict action would be taken against black sheep present in police department.