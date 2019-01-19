Share:

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has said that a freight train is going to be launched on 25th of this month to facilitate business community and earn more revenue.

He was addressing a news conference at Railways Headquarters in Lahore on Saturday.

He said that reconstruction and renovation of seven major railways station will also be done.

He said that all measures to raise Railways income are being taken while remaining within our own resources.

To a question, Railways Minister said the nation and all state institutions are supporting PTI Government.