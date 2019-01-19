Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will visit Mianwali on Saturday. During his visit, Usman Buzdar will hold meetings to review development schemes and law and order situation.

He will also hold meetings with people from different walks of life including assembly members, traders, district bar association and district office-bearers and workers of PTI.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoled the death of father of Saleem Kamran of daily Jang cultural wing. In a condolence message, the Chief Minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude. In another message, CM Buzdar expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Prof. Ahmad Naseem Sandhelvi, senior journalist and writer.