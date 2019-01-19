Share:

MIRPURKHAS - A man committed suicide by shooting himself in his house in Sagheer Colony at Jhuddo Town on Friday.

Report said that Prem Kolhi shot himself dead on the spot. His body was brought to rural health center Jhuddo by Jhuddo police where legal formality was made. Meanwhile, a motorcycle rickshaw driver was seriously injured in road accident at Mirpurkhas and Mirwah Gorchani road near Chundija flour mill here on Friday. Report said that a chingchi rickshaw and a car collided head on as result chingchi driver Abdul Khalique sustained serious injuries and was rushed to emergency of civil hospital where he was provided first aid and admitted in the male surgical ward.

BOY GOES MISSING - A 14-year-old boy Ali Raza Rind, son of journalist Ghaffar Rind, went missing for last three days from Gulshan Colony while his complaint of missing has been lodged with Satellite town police station. Journalist Ghaffar Rind told that his son Ali Raza Rind went to nearby shop on Jan 15, but did not turn up while we had thoroughly searched for him but to no avail. Initial report had been lodged with Satellite Town police station.