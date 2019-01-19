Share:

SIALKOT - A man killed his wife with repeated attacks of a sharp-edged knife over a suspicion of having illicit relations with someone in village Kapoorpur-Phalora, Pasrur tehsil on Friday. According to police, the accused identified as Muhammad Akram had a suspicion that his wife Razia Bibi had developed illicit relations with a youth in the village. The victim was mother of two minor children. Police have arrested the accused Muhammad Akram who confessed to killing his wife for honour. Police have sent him behind the bars after registration of a murder case against him. Police shifted the dead body to a local hospital for autopsy.