ISLAMABAD - Pakistan finished on top in Pool A in the 19th Asian Junior Team Squash Championship 2019, after hammering Thailand in the last pool match played in Pattaya, Thailand on Friday. In the semifinals, Pakistan will take on Hong Kong, who finished runners-up in Pool B after losing last pool match against second seeds Malaysia. Hamza, a future of Pakistan squash, didn’t disappoint and thrashed Vassipol 3-0. Hamza took the first game 11-1, second 11-3 and third 11-0 to give Pakistan 1-0 lead in the tie. In the second match, Farhan Hashmi thrashed Waritpol 3-0. Farhan took the first, second and third games with same margin of 11-0 to register victory. Abbas Zeb played the third and last match against Abbas Abdullah. Zeb took first game 11-2, second 11-2 and third 11-0.