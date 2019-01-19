Share:

The Punjab Healthcare Commission has closed down 44 businesses of quacks during the last two days. The PHC enforcement teams were accompanied by the district administration and police officials during raids, which were conducted on 219 treatment centres in six cities, where 44 businesses of quacks were sealed. Out of the visited centres as per the census, 75 shops had been converted into other businesses. The number of closed outlets included 11 in Multan, Noshera Virkan (Gujranwala) 10, seven each in Layyah and Bhakkar, Sheikhupura six and three in Pattoki.–Staff Reporter