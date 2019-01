Share:

ISLAMABAD – The second day matches of the 11th Jubilee Insurance U-21 Junior National Championship were decided on Friday here at PSB Snooker Hall, Pakistan Sports Complex. Usman Ahmed beat Abdul Aziz 3-0, Muzammil Khan beat Ammar Hussain 3-0, Fahad Ghaffar beat M Rafiq 3-1, Umer Farooq beat Gulam Mustafa 3-0, Ali Zaman beat Zohaib Khan 3-2, Umer Khan beat Saad Khan 3-2, M Saleem beat Ameer Hamza 3-2, Abdul Rehman beat Iftikhar Hussain 3-0, Usman Ahmed beat Muzammil Khan 3-1, Shehryar Abbas beat Ammar Hussain 3-1, Umer Farooq beat M Rafiq 3-1, Shehryar beat Gulam Mustafa 3-0, Saad Khan beat Zohaib Khan 3-1, Umer Khan got walk over against beat Afsar Ali, Ameer Hamza beat Iftikhar Hussain 3-1, Shaikh M Mudassir beat Abdul Rehman 3-0, Raees Ali Usama beat Usman Khurshid 3-0.