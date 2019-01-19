Share:

STOCKHOLM - After 131 days without government, the Swedish Parliament approved on Friday Stefan Lofven as Prime Minister for a second four-year term. A total of 115 MPs voted yes, 153 voted no and 77 abstained. To be elected, Lofven did not need to secure a majority of the vote. As long as fewer than 175 of the 349-member parliament voted against him, he would be elected. “I take on this mission with humility and determination,” Lofven said at the press conference held soon after the announcement.