Share:

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry while commenting over the Counter Terrorism Department’s (CTD) action in Sahiwal maintained that the alleged terrorists apparently used the family as human shield.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has also summoned a report over the incident. I contacted CTD and received reply from them. According to initial reports, the suspects are major terrorist,” said Fawad.

He asserted that Punjab government will elucidate the matter as soon as details surfaces.

Four alleged terrorists including two women were shot dead by the CTD officers in a purportedly high-speed pursuit in Qadirabad area of Sahiwal city.

CTD claimed that three other terrorists including Shahid Jabar and Abdul Rahman managed to flee during the chase near the toll plaza of Sahiwal.

CTD claimed of confiscating explosives and weapons from the car adding that officers were investigating into the matter as part of the operation in Faisalabad on January 16.