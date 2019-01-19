Share:

KARACHI - Two workers of Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ) were wounded in a firing incident in Sohrab Goth locality on Friday.

The incident took place near al-Asif Square in Sohrab Goth within the limits of Sachal police station. The injured persons were identified as 33-year-old Abdul Wahid and Momin Shah, 27. The injured persons were initially shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and later moved to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment.

Reacting on information, extra contingent of law enforcers including police and Rangers reached the site and collected the evidences.

According to Karachi police spokesperson, the victims were passing near from the al-Asif Square on a motorcycle when the unidentified persons on a high-roof van opened indiscriminate fire at them. The armed assailants, however, later managed to escape after committing their swift operation.

ASWJ spokesperson while claiming the affiliations of the victims with the organisation strongly condemned the incident and demanded the immediate arrest of the suspects involved in the incident.

The party’s spokesperson claimed that the victims were shot four times and their conditions were critical. “The attacks on ASWJ men are not tolerable,” said ASWJ central leader Maulana Aurangzaib Farooqi while demanding an immediate notice from the higher authorities. “We will be compelled to stage a protest outside the Sindh chief minister house if the suspects are not arrested and ASWJ leaders are not provided with security arrangements.” ASWJ leader further said that the assailants targeted the ASWJ workers when they were returning to their homes after attending Janisaran-e-Mustafa conference organized at Lasbella Chowk. Police officials said that the empties have been collected from the crime site while a case has been registered while further investigation was underway.

TWO WOUNDED

On the other side, two people were wounded in a firing incident in Quaidabad locality. Police said that the incident took place near Quaidabad flyover within the limits of Shah Latif police station. The injured persons were identified as seventeen-year-old Rubaz Zia and Afaq Mushtaq, 16. They were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment. Police officials said that the victims were shot multiple times in their arms and legs while the incident apparently took place when the victims offered resistance on a robbing bid. A case has been registered while further investigation was underway.

Cop held in triple murder case

A cop was booked for killing three people including two brothers in the wee hours of Thursday in Orangi Town locality.

Three people including two real brothers were shot dead in late night incident of firing in the Orangi Town within the limits of Pakistan Bazaar police station. The victims were later identified as Imtiaz, 30, his younger brother Adnan alias Raju, 22 while their friend as Nadeem Hamid, 51.

The police on Friday claimed to have arrested a policeman for his alleged involvement in the triple murder. “We have arrested a policeman, namely Tanvir for the triple murder,” claimed District West police chief SSP Shaukat Ali Khatiyan. “Tanvir had a monetary dispute over purchasing a land in Manghopir area from a deceased Nadeem Hamid.”

The officer said that deceased Hamid was demanding more amount for the plot by breaking the deal which earlier decided, adding that the suspected policeman along with his companion came and escaped after shooting the victims multiple times. The officer said that the police was also looking for his companion who is remained in hiding.

The funeral prayers of the deceased brothers were offered near to their residence in Sector 14 in Orangi Town after Zuhr prayers while the funeral prayers of their friend Hamid was offered at North Nazimabad.

A large number of people including their relatives, friends and neighbours also attended the funeral prayers. The participants of the funeral prayers also staged a protest against the incident and demanded a justice. The victims were later laid to rest in different graveyards amid tears and sobs.

Deceased brothers used to work at a garments factory. Deceased Adnan had recently got married about five months ago while Nadeem Hamid was an employee of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board and was also associated with the property business. A case has been registered while further investigation was underway.