United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed the hope that Pakistan and India would be able to engage in a meaningful dialogue to resolve their disputes.

To a question from a Pakistani journalist at a press conference in New York, the UN chief said UN has clearly done its job in that regard.

He was referring to the damning 14th June UN report that calls for the establishment of a ‘commission of inquiry’ to investigate the grave human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Guterres said that he has been offering his good offices in relation to the dialogue between the two countries.