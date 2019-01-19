Share:

ISLAMABAD - University of Lahore (UoL) won the 5th All-Pakistan HEC Intervarsity Men’s Ski Championship 2019 at PAF Ski Resort Naltar on Friday. This was the first time that the event has been conducted at Naltar, which was earlier held at PAF Base Kalabagh. As many as 24 students of eight universities from across the country competed in slalom and giant slalom categories in freezing temperatures. IGP Gilgit/Baltistan Sana Ullah Abbasi was chief guest on the occasion. Punjab University won the second position and Karakoram University (GB) secured third. Winter Sports Federation of Pakistan (WSFP), under the auspices of PAF, is pursuing its goal of flourishing winter sports in the country to encourage youth to participate in this healthy sport.