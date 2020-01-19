Share:

GURANWALA - A local police team of Police Station Saddar Sarai Alamgir on Saturday raided and apprehended a gang of proclaimed offenders of category A.

According to police sources, four dacoits and rapists who had unleashed a reign of terror in Gujrat and Sarai Alamgir have been neutralized by Gujranwala Region Police. Local police were proceeding the investigation.

They claimed that the raid was conducted on the reference of passed source report about criminal gang and pointed out by Special Branch Gujrat representative.

The arrested proclaimed offenders included Yasir (Pahar) s/o Ghulzar Ahmad caste Awan r/o Vill Kohar Sarai Alamgir Gujrat, Nabeel (Goshi) s/o Naeem alias Nanah caste Gujjar r/o Khokhran, Suqlain (Mottu) s/o Malazam Hussain caste Awan r/o Dhori and Qamar Abbas s/o Muhammad Asghar r/o Gulyana.

The arrested proclaimed offenders had extensive criminal records

Similarly, Nabeel (Goshi) was facing four FIRs.

One FIR was lodged against Suqlain (Mottu) with FIR no. 74 dated 09-04-17 U/S 302/148, 149/109 PPC PS Sadar Sarai Alamgir while an FIR was lodged against Qamar Abbas with FIR no. 244 dated 23-12-19 U/S 302 PPC PS Gulyana.