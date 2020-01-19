Share:

SARGODHA - Commissioner Sargodha Dr. Farah Masood said as per the vision of Prime Minister and Chief Minister Punjab district Sargodha would be turned into green and attractive.

Addressing a seminar at Jinnah Hall Company Bagh Sargodha on Saturday in connection with Green and Clean Pakistan drive, the commissioner said according to the vision of Prime Minister and the Chief Minister Punjab, every nook and corner of city must be looking clean, green and attractive.

Commissioner said the administration of every municipal committee, district council and corporation received complaints regarding the unhygienic streets, sanitary condition in cities and town and non availability of clean drinking water, adding these such complaints could only be removed if every individual of the society cooperate with staff of corporation and committees of his respective areas.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer said under Clean and Green drive forests would be grown on 100 acre land in the district while with the cooperation of general public a plantation drive would also be started. On this occasion, MPA Iftikhar Hussain Gondal, leader PTI Dr Nadia Aziz, Traders, Ulemas and other senior citizens also addressed the seminar.

MeanwhileDeputy Commissioner Sa, rgodha Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh warned that defective material would never be allowed in the construction of roads and other development projects.

He expressed these views during a surprise visit to inspect the development projects in Sillanwali Tehsil.

The deputy commissioner checked the material that was being used in developments projects and directed the concerned authorities for making sure the construction according to the map of projects and suggested quality of material.

The development projects were being completed with an estimated amount Rs. 1.70 billion in Tehsil Sillanwali. During his inspection visit ADF Yasir Bhatti, deputy director development Shafiq ur Rehman, SDOs Public Health, Building, Highways, District Sport Officer and other concerned officers were also along with the deputy commissioner.

The projects were included: construction of road from Sillanwali to Chak 46 Adda, drainage system with Rs. 33.3 million, water supply with Rs. 24 million, construction of 1122 Building in Sillanwali with Rs. 20 million, construction of sport complex Sillanwali for multipurpose with Rs. 30 million, Lakhuwana –Jhang road 310 million and the construction of Shahnikdar College with an estimated amount Rs. 120 million are included. Later, the Deputy Commissioner Abdullad Nayyer along with DPO Sargodha Ammara Ather listened public complaints in Sillanwali Tehsil committee and released orders to resolve them immediately.