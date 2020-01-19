Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has called for dialogue to resolve Middle East situation diplomatically, believing that any confrontation in the region would be in no one’s benefit.

He was talking to Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Doha.

He apprised the Qatari foreign minister about Pakistan’s efforts for resolving the tension in the region and establishment of peace.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan has been playing a vibrant and positive role for ending the tension and establishment of peace in the region.

While highlighting the ongoing human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir, the foreign minister said around eight million unarmed Kashmiri citizens were locked down and facing Indian aggression for last five months.

He said the oppressed Muslims of Kashmir are looking towards the international community particularly the Muslim world to get rid of the Indian atrocities and oppression.

Sheikh Mohammed appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for peace in Afghanistan as well as in the region.