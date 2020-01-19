Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior and PPP senior leader Senator A Rehman Malik has advised the government to link Pakistan’s support in the US - Taliban peace dialogue with withdrawal of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) case by the United States of America.

In a statement, he said that Pakistan had been playing key role in US - Taliban talks selflessly and still America was pursuing its complaint against Pakistan with Financial Action Task Force (FATF) creating lot of implications for it.

Pakistan being victim of war of terror must make its support conditional and request US to withdraw its complaint, said Rehman Malik. He said that US should show courtesy to Pakistan as its action was highly discriminatory.

Senator A Rehman Malik said that Pakistan had been suffering from day one after committing the blunder of plunging into the Afghan-USSR war to support the US and after 9/11, once again it opted to be part of US-motivated war on terror.

He added that historically speaking, Pakistan had suffered heavily both in terms of loss of human lives and financial crunch because of US-opted war on terror.

Senator Malik said that Afghan war actually gave birth to Jihadis.

He said that unfortunately, Pakistan was being penalised because of those Jihadis who were trained and financed by CIA and then used in this war.

He said sufferings of Pakistan as per public record were because of its participation and backing of US logistics in the war.

He urged that the US must withdraw the case against Pakistan in Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to show curtsey to the people of Pakistan and to improve the already deteriorated economy instead of making Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi happy by keeping Pakistan under pressure in Financial Action Task Force (FATF).