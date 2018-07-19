Share:

Karachi - Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid glowing tributes to Shaheed Shahnawaz Bhutto on his 33rd martyrdom anniversary being observed today.

In his message on the occasion, the PPP Chairman said that Shaheed Shahnawaz Bhutto sacrificed his life at a young age fighting the tyrannical regime of Zia.

He said Zia killed Shaheed Shahnawaz Bhutto for his untiring struggle against dictatorship and the regime starting hunting him and eventually took his life today in 1985.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the struggle and sacrifice of Shaheed Shahnawaz Bhutto will always be remembered by the PPP leadership and workers and he will live on in our hearts and minds forever.

The PPP chairman further said that PPP is the Party of martyrs where both its leaders and workers laid down their lives for the democracy and the rights of the downtrodden people.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that PPP will continue the struggle of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and all other martyrs to fulfill their promise and accomplish their unfinished mission.

BILAWAL TO VISIT KARACHI TOMORROW

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would visit different constituencies of Karachi on July 20 in order to give final touch to the party campaign in the city.

Earlier, the party decided to hold a public gathering at Bagh-e-Jinnah on July 20 and also submitted a letter for acquiring permission from deputy commissioner East from PPP Sindh General Secretary Waqar Mehdi. However, the party said that the approval was rejected by the deputy commissioner East.

Talking to The Nation, Waqar Mehdi said that the party decided to change the plans of holding public gathering at Bagh-e-Jinnah after the district administration refused to allow them to hold the gathering at the venue.

“The PPP chairman is coming to Karachi on July 20 after leading the country wide election campaign and would then visit parts of the city to address the party gatherings,” he said without mentioning the areas due to the security concerns.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference along with former provincial advisor on law affairs Murtaza Wahab, the PPP Karachi Division President Saeed Ghani said that the PPP’s position in Karachi is convincing and the party hopes to yield better results from the city.

“The constituencies where the party was never voted would also see the party vote bank from these constituencies,” he said.

Ghani said that their message in the city is spreading fast and the MQM-Pakistan’s Gizri unit has announced to join PPP. “I congratulate all of them for joining the caravan of Bilawal Bhutto,” he said adding that they would try to learn positive strategies from former MQM activists to enhance their skills in electoral politics.