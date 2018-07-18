Share:

SIALKOT-A big number of the candidates are contesting in all the five constituencies of National Assembly and eleven of the Punjab Assembly in Sialkot district. As most of the candidates are independents and disgruntled leaders of both PML-N and PTI. The situation will result in decrease in the winning candidates’ margin of votes.

Though the independent candidates and the candidates of PPP, PML-Q, Tehreek Labaik Pakistan (TLP), Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) and Pakistan Sunni Tehreek (PST) are not in the position to win in any constituency of Sialkot district but they will dent both the PML-N and PTI’s position. It was now clear that the main contests are between the PML-N and PTI in all the constituencies.

The PML-N and PTI are giving tough time to each other as their electioneering is getting momentum after July 15, 2018 address of PTI Chairman Imran Khan at Jinnah Stadium Sialkot and July 17, 2018 public meeting held at Pasrur and addressed by PML-N central leader Hamza Shehbaz.

Total 10 candidates Including PML-N’s Chaudhry Armughan Subhani, PTI’s Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, PPP’s Syed Ishtiaqul Hassan Gillani, MMA’s Parveen Akhtar, Syed Abbas Ali Shah of Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan and four independent candidates including Mian Naeem Javaid (former Sialkot District Nazim) are contesting in NA-72. Disgruntled Mian Naeem Javaid is contesting as independent candidate against PTI’s Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan.

Ten candidates are in election race in Sialkot city’s NA-73 constituency. The main candidates are: PML-N’s Khawaja Muhammad Asif, PTI’s Usman Dar, MQM’s Ch Muhammad Sarwar, Rana Naeem Javaid (TLP), Zarar Mehmood Malik (PPP), Jehangir Rasheed (PST) and four independent candidates. In Pasrur city’s NA-74 constituency, 11 candidates are contesting the polls. The main candidates are: PML-N’s Ali Zahid Hamid, PTI’s Chaudhary Ghulam Abbas, Shujaat Ali (TLP), Mohsin Ikram (MMA), Nargis Faiz Malik (PPP) and five independent candidates including Ch Munawar Ali Gill, Barrister Mansur Sarwar Khan and Rana Liaqat Ali.

In Daska city’s NA-75 constituency, 11 eleven candidates are contesting the general elections. The main candidates are: PML-N’s Syed Iftikharul Hassan Shah, PTI’s Ali Asjad Malhi, Arsalan Zafar (TLP), Syed Zaheerul Hassan Rizvi(PPP),Kashan Haider(MMA) and six independent candidates. Eight candidates were in the election race in Sambrial city’s NA-76 constituency. The main candidates are: PML-N’s Rana Shamim Ahmed Khan, PTI’s Brig (r) Muhammad Aslam, Ch Muhammad Ameen (TLP), Muhammad Awais (MMA), Yasir Mushtaq Bajwa (PPP), Ch Khaleequr Rehman (Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek) and two independent candidates Mudassar Saleem Baryar and Qasim Ali.

There are total 2334498 votes - 1303401 male and 1031097 female - in Sialkot district. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has plaaned 1862 polling stations in five constituencies of National Assembly and eleven constituencies of Punjab assembly in Sialkot district in Sialkot district for July 25, 2018 general elections. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattoo said that 158 polling stations have been included in A Category, 1018 polling stations in B Category and 686 polling stations have been listed in C Category. A Category’s 158 polling stations have been declared as sensitive for which the district administration has chalked out a special security plan.