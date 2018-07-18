Share:

LALAMUSA-PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday declared that puppet alliances will not work and it’s very foolish of Imran Khan to think he is going to be the next Prime Minister.

Addressing a press conference here, Bilawal said that the PPP has acted on Charter of Democracy wholeheartedly but in return all they have received is betrayal. But, he said, is hopeful about another Charter of Democracy after the general elections. He argued that the “PPP has a strong role in the politics of Punjab and it’s the only party in Pakistan which has made the most pledges for women’s rights in its manifesto.

About Nawaz Sharif, the PPP chairman said that it is his right to have fair trial in court. Bilawal arrived in Lalamusa on a daylong visit as part of campaign for the upcoming general elections. Upon arrival, he was welcomed by PPP central Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira, former Punjab finance minister Tanvir Ashraf Kaira, Tehsil Kharian president Nadeem Asghar Kaira and other members of the party.

He was accompanied by Ch Aitzaz Hussain and Farhat Ullah Babar. He continued that the way they have been welcomed along GT road ever since he started his campaign from Islamabad is very encouraging and proves that the PPP is alive and has strong roots in Punjab.

Bilawal claimed that only the vision of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto can bring about solution to the problems faced by Punjab and Pakistan altogether. Answering a question about Imran Khan, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Imran Khan might gain short term goals by using the politics of incitement and abuse but he wouldn’t go far with it. “It is Imran’s big mistake to join puppet alliances and think that they would make him the next prime minister,” he pointed out, adding that the PTI chief must not be afraid of contesting elections on a level playing field which is not available to the PPP, PML-N and other political parties at the moment.

The PPP chairman requested the Election Commission of Pakistan not to allow any banned religious organisation to contest the elections which, he said, would damage the election process. Enumerating achievements of his party, Bilawal vociferously mentioned of the success of the PPP’s clean water initiatives, Benazir Income Support programme and other steps taken for the eradication of poverty. He urged the people of Lalamusa to vote the PPP to power to bring in meaningful and comprehensive reforms in all sphere of life.