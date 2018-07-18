Share:

MULTAN-PTI vice chairman Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that Shehbaz Sharif rejected the narrative of Nawaz Sharif while Asif Ali Zardari buried deep Bhutto’s philosophy which practically killed PPP.

Talking to the media here on Wednesday, he said that he sees a big change in PML-N. “The social media team doing propaganda in favour of Nawaz Sharif is fired by Shehbaz Sharif,” he claimed. He said that the sort of environment the PML-N social media team was developing was rejected by Shehbaz Sharif and he said that now he is the PML-N president and this narrative is not acceptable to him. “One the other hand, Zardari did what dictators could not do. He expelled all those leaders from PPP who were closed to Benazir Bhutto and then buried Bhutto’s philosophy,” he alleged. He said that Yousuf Raza Gilani was equally responsible for the destruction of PPP with Zardari. He claimed that Bilawal had limited powers all powers were held by Zardari till today.

He said that Bilawal Bhutto talked of Charter of Democracy. “Is it a new Charter of Democracy? Is it some new deal? If so, PTI will not become its party,” he declared. He added that the PTI would not be part of any charter which would give protection to the corrupt people. He claimed that both PPP and PML-N were deceiving people and they were trying to strike deals. He claimed that the residents of Punjab had rejected both the old parties and now PPP and PML-N were holding secret talks as PPP wanted to improve ties with Nawaz League.

He declared that Imran Khan was coming to Multan with a big plan. He added that although there was security concerns, Multan administration would show good performance. He said that the administration itself offered Qasim Bagh Stadium as venue for the public meeting. He declared that all gates would be opened after the jalsa.

He claimed that the wind of change has started blowing in Sindh. He declared that he would enter Sindh after election with Imran Khan’s permission. He said that Sindhi voter want to vote against PPP and PTI Sindh was all set to get this vote. He said that he had convinced Imran Khan on South Punjab province and PTI would revive the identity of this region after coming into power.