Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan’s longest serving No 1 tennis player Aqeel Khan has reached the men’s singles and doubles semifinals in the 2nd Chairman JCSC Open National Tennis Championship at DA creek Club Karachi.

According to Sindh Tennis Association (STA) Media Coordinator Sarwar Hussain, Aqeel Khan threshed young Ahmed Choudury 6-0, 6-1 in men’s singles quarterfinals while pairing with Muhammad Abid, Aqeel overpowered Yousaf Khan and Barkattullah 6-4, 6-1 in the men’s doubles quarterfinal.

In other men’s singles quarterfinals, Mudasir Murtaza beat Heera Ashiq 6-3, 6-3, Abid Ali Akbar edged out Muhammad Abid 6-3, 7-6(3) and Muzamil Murtaza beat Yousaf Khalil 6-4, 6-0. In men’s doubles quarterfinals, Heera Ashiq/Waqas Malik defeated Imran Bhatti/Nameer 6-1, 7-6(1), Mudasir Murtaza/Muzamil Murtaza routed M Ahmed/Mushab Umair 6-0, 6-1 while Abid Ali Akbar/Ahmed Choudory thumped Yasir Khan/Zohair Raza 6-2, 6-1.

In boys single U18 quarterfinals, Hamid Israr beat Mahatir Muhammad 6-1, 6-0, Ahmed Kamil beat Zubair Raja 6-4, 6-0, Muhammad Ali beat Osama Khan 7-6, 2 6-1 and Haseesh Kumar beat Amin Shafi 4-6, 6-3, 6-1. In boys singles U14 quarterfinals, elder brother Haider Ali Rizwan of LGS Lahore beat younger brother Husnain Ali Rizwan (LGS) after a tough fight with a score of 4-2, 2-4, 5-4 (2). Taha Aman overwhelmed Hasan Jamal 4-1, 4-1, Hamid Israr routed Rayyan Ahmed 4-0, 4-1 and Mahatir Muammmad beat Yousaf Haleem 4-0, 4-1.

In ladies singles quarterfinals, Sara Mansoor crushed Varsha Das 6-0, 6-0, Meheq Khokar outsmarted Varisha Khan 6-0, 6-1, Hania Naviad thrashed Tehreem Yousuf 6-0, 6-0 while Eraj toppled Natalia Zaman 6-1, 6-1. In boys & girls U10 single second round, Wapda’s Abubakar Talha, 4th class student of FG Middle School Mazhar Lines Lahore Cantt, outclassed Farjam Khan 4-0, 4-0, Hamza Ali Rizwan (LGS) thrashed M Yahya Halim 4-0, 4-0, Zayed Zaman got w/o against Haris Sulman, Ismail Aftab beat Eshal Zain 4-2, 4-0, Sameer Zaman beat Imdad Ali 4-1, 4-0, M Yahya beat Munim Naeem 4-1, 4-1 and Daliah Shazim got w/o against Zoaib Afzal.