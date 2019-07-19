Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday said former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s arrest was the sitting government’s ‘witch-hunt’ against opposition leaders.

In a statement, the PPP leader demanded immediate release of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader.

The PPP chairman said the government wanted to hide its alleged “utter failures” by detaining and arresting political opponents but the opposition’s protests would not end.

Bilawal asserted that the ongoing accountability would never be accepted despite the use of illegal and unconstitutional tools against the joint opposition.

Earlier, in a statement, PPP Secretary Information Maula Bux Chandio said Asif Ali Zardari has no benami properties.

He challenged the government that instead of holding press conferences should approach courts. Chandio said that opposition had the numbers and Chairman Senate will be from opposition. “Government has miserably failed in all fronts and just to hide its failure is busy in blame game against PPP leadership,” he said.

The former law minister said the government was doing “injustices to provinces but the magic which has imposed this inept prime minister on Pakistani people is diminishing fast.”