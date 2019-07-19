Share:

A judicial magistrate has ordered an investigation of a case involving an accused named Siddique Ahmed Butt, for uploading a misleading post on Facebook to malign the family of former COAS Gen Ashfaq Parvez Kayani .

The application was submitted against the accused for uploading pictures of some girls with a US marine on social media on July 26, 2018, wrongly implying former army chief’s daughter’s marriage with a soldier of the US army.

The court has registered the case against accused under Section 155 of the CrPC.

According to an official report by FIA, the accused had confessed to have uploaded the pictures on social media during a hearing in FIA and admitted to have mistakenly attributed the pictures with the family of former army chief.