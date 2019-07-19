Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has announced to take punitive action against under-Invoicing or declaration of imported goods. Chairman FBR Syed Shabbar Zaidi, has conveyed a message to the business community that beside refraining from business in smuggled goods, they should not indulge in under-invoicing or other mis-declarations when getting their imported goods cleared at the Ports. Any importers, their clearing agents and the delinquent staff found involved in such practices shall be liable to punitive action under the law. Chairman FBR has further urged the traders to refrain from dealing in smuggled goods and has categorically stated that whosoever is found involved in any way dealing with sale, purchase or storage of the same will be dealt with strictly. Pakistan has been facing the problem of securing its economic borders as rampant smuggling not only entails huge revenue losses but also adversely impacts existing industry and future investment.