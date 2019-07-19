Share:

Lahore (pr) Haleeb Foods one of the leading food and beverages company of Pakistan won prestigious accolade in the food category at the 16th Annual Environment Excellence Awards for being committed to be at the forefront of the environmental protection in Pakistan. This award distinguishes the high quality standards and vision of the company towards the environmental protection initiatives taken at two plants in Bhai Pheru and Rahim Yar khan. Expressing his thoughts on this milestone Memosh Khawaja CEO Haleeb Foods stated that,“This prestigious award has recognized the resourceful social interventions of Haleeb Foods. We are thankful to NFEH for appreciating our endeavors and inspiring us to continue investing in the Planet. Haleeb Foods aims to empower the nation and ensure sustainable progress.