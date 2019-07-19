Share:

LAHORE - The district administration on Thursday declared Ghulam Rasool Jillani Building dangerous and sealed the historic structure. In a letter, the administration informed the archaeology department that a portion of the building has been declared dangerous. Under the Punjab Special Premises Preservation Ordinance 1985, the building is protected. Sources in the archeology department said the building owner had been served a notice and asked to repair its dome. The historic structure was in a shambles after it caught fire in 2012. It also houses Ferozsons, one of the oldest book shops of Lahore. According to unconfirmed reports, a portion of the building will be demolished today (Friday).