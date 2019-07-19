Share:

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that enhanced public-private partnership will convert Pakistan defence industry into a vibrant, self-reliant and self-sustained entity, ISPR reported.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS Bajwa addressing a two days National Seminar on “Defence Production – Security through Self Reliance” said that apart from public sector and defence production organizations, a fully integrated private sector in our defence industry is much wanting.

“There is a need to amplify indigenization through fully integrated Public and Private Organisations in Defence production for meaningful progression in defence of the country.”

Members from different Ministries, Public and Private Organizations, Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Defence Production Establishments and members from Academia participated/attended the seminar.

Based on discussion and suggestions discussed during the two days long sessions, the seminar concluded with policy-level recommendations for the government.

Representatives from public sector discussed and suggested way forward for public-private partnership in defence production. Speaking on the occasions Ms Zobaida Jalal, Minister for Defence Production and Mr. Chaudary Fawad Hussain, Minister for Science and Technology shared their views and suggestions for the development of Pakistan Defence Industry into a prolific entity.

Representatives from private sectors shared a roadmap for enhancing public-private partnership in defence production.

Major recommendations included establishment of Task Force under Prime Minister for road-map to facilitating indigenous defence production, establishing raw material industry, incorporating private sector for raw material base so as to optimally utilize public sector capacity for indigenous defence production, surplus defence potential for export, establishing “Digital Parks “to tap software industry potential and promoting R&D in universities.

Mr Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor to PM on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production and Investment of Pakistan enlightened the participants on the importance of independent Defence Industry for National Security.

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa thanked participants for giving time to an important issue concerning national security.