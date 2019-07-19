Share:

RAWALPINDI : Deputy Commissioner Chaudhry Ali Randhawa said that Rawalpindi city would soon be at par with the federal capital in terms of its beautification and scenery.

“For that purpose, we need to focus mainly on Rashid Minhas Road and Murree Road,” he said during a meeting held here on Thursday.

He added that all concerned officers were being directed to visit these roads and ensure everything is up to the mark. He said that people would soon see a facelift as a comprehensive plan was underway to preserve, beautify and reinvigorate the historic city of Rawalpindi.

Punjab government has already notified the task force for the revival of Rawalpindi city with the title of ‘Glorious Rawalpindi’. He said that all stakeholders were on one page with respect to the revival and beautification of the city and all had shown commitment to put their efforts to make the city a tourist hub.

It is our collective responsibility to make the city clean and good looking for non-residents of the city including tourists, he added. Ways and means to address traffic congestion, encroachments and waste management; finding out new spots for food streets; relocation of wholesale markets and beautification plan under Lai Expressway as well as new ideas for entry and exit points of the city were also discussed.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Nousheen Sarwar, CEO RWMC Mian Behzad Adil, AC Murree Ahmed Hassan Ranjha, Chairman Parks and Horticulture Asif Mahmood, Director PHA Shafqat Raza and other concerned officers were also present there.