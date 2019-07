Share:

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday approved a seven-day bail of former finance minister and PML-N leader Miftah Ismail.

Ismail had approached the court after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) issued arrest warrants for him on Thursday.

Moreover, the warrants for his arrest were issued shortly after the NAB took former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi into custody near Lahore's toll plaza and shifted him to Islamabad in relation to the LNG case.