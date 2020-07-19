BAJAUR - Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Fayyaz Khan on Saturday said four cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha would be established in different areas of the district and facilities like shelters and clean drinking water would be ensured in the markets.
Taking to this correspondent, the DC said that two of the cattle markets would be established in Khar, while one each would be setup in Nawagai and Salarzai regions. He said the decision to establish cattle markets was made in a meeting of senior officials of district administration and tehsil municipal administration (TMA) held in his chair the other day.
The meeting, he said, unanimously agreed to establish four cattle markets in different areas of the district where the dealers and customers could sell and buy sacrificial animals by strictly following the anti-Covid-19 guidelines. Earlier, the DC said, the administration had formed a committee to select suitable places for the cattle markets.
Fayyaz Khan said that all the areas/places selected for the cattle markets were located outside the residential areas as per the National Command and Operations Centre policy that cattle market should be set up much away from cities/residential areas.
Besides, shelters and drinking water facility, he said, a team of live stock personnel would also be present at every cattle market to conduct anti-Congo virus and others animal related diseases’ spray on the cattle.
Talking about anti-Covid-19 measures taken in the cattle markets, he said the administration was committed to strictly following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) adopted by the provincial government in all cattle markets. He said the administration would provide free of cost face mask and hand sanitizers to all the customers and dealers of the sacrificial animals before entering the markets.