BAJAUR - Deputy Commissioner Mu­hammad Fayyaz Khan on Saturday said four cat­tle markets for Eid-ul-Azha would be established in different areas of the dis­trict and facilities like shel­ters and clean drinking wa­ter would be ensured in the markets.

Taking to this correspond­ent, the DC said that two of the cattle markets would be established in Khar, while one each would be setup in Nawagai and Salarzai re­gions. He said the decision to establish cattle markets was made in a meeting of senior officials of district adminis­tration and tehsil municipal administration (TMA) held in his chair the other day.

The meeting, he said, unanimously agreed to es­tablish four cattle markets in different areas of the district where the dealers and cus­tomers could sell and buy sacrificial animals by strict­ly following the anti-Cov­id-19 guidelines. Earlier, the DC said, the administration had formed a committee to select suitable places for the cattle markets.

Fayyaz Khan said that all the areas/places selected for the cattle markets were lo­cated outside the residen­tial areas as per the Nation­al Command and Operations Centre policy that cattle mar­ket should be set up much away from cities/residential areas.

Besides, shelters and drinking water facility, he said, a team of live stock per­sonnel would also be pres­ent at every cattle market to conduct anti-Congo virus and others animal related diseases’ spray on the cattle.

Talking about anti-Cov­id-19 measures taken in the cattle markets, he said the administration was commit­ted to strictly following the standard operating proce­dures (SOPs) adopted by the provincial government in all cattle markets. He said the administration would pro­vide free of cost face mask and hand sanitizers to all the customers and dealers of the sacrificial animals before en­tering the markets.