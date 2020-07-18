Share:

As once quoted: “To ensure good health: eat lightly, breathe deeply, live moderately, cultivate cheerfulness, and maintain an interest in life.”

The first and foremost thing: eat lightly. Now, what does it means to eat lightly? Eating lightly means eating rightly, only then we can lead a healthy life. To become healthy, we have to choose a balanced diet over our taste pallets. Diet, the only source of energy, needs to be consumed wisely.

A balanced diet is a diet which contains an adequate quantity of the nutrients that we require in a day. It must six include basic nutrients i.e. Fats, Protein, Carbohydrates, Fibre, Vitamins, and Minerals. It is a common misconception that a healthy diet means consuming enough meat and fats; however, vegetables and fruits are equally important. Since vegetables and fruits are a rich source of vitamins, minerals and fibre, they are a must for healthy lifestyle.

But unfortunately, due to fraudulent sellers and adulteration mafia, quality fruits are hard to find in market. However, our food regulatory authorities i.e. Punjab Food Authority is taking strict actions against this mafia to ensure the provision of quality fruits and vegetables, especially in the outbreak of the pandemic.

We also as responsible citizens must act vigilantly while buying food items, buy only quality fruits and vegetables because eventually, it is your own stomach that is going to be fed on this. Eat not only to flatter your tongues but to also be healthy. Very few foods are either all good or all bad. By having an idea of the balance in your diet, it should be easier to enjoy food and be healthy.

NAWAL TARIQ,

Lahore.