FAISALABAD - FIA Cyber Crime team has arrested a youth on charge of blackmailing a girl and demanding heavy amount.

According to FIA sources here on Sat­urday, a citizen Rafiz filed a complaint, contending that a youth Irfan Yousuf was engaged with my daughter but later this engagement got ended due to some family issues. During engagement, Irfan Yousuf obtained some pictures of my daughter and now after editing these pictures, he was harassing and blackmailing my daughter through WhatsApp. He was also demand­ing Rs 700,000 and hurling threats that if his demand was not fulfilled by providing him money, he would make objectionable pictures of my daughter viral on social me­dia. On this complaint, Assistant Director (AD) FIA Cyber Crime Shoaib Haroon reg­istered a case and arrested accused Irfan Yousuf and started further investigation.