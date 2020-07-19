Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that there were only three Special Economic Zones (SEZs), when PTI government came into power.

Government has started work on 13 Special Economic Zones in a short span of time under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The federal government has issued notifications for seven Special Economic Zones. The Second Special Economic Zone of the Punjab “Quaid-e-Azam Business Park” project has been launched on Saturday, whereas, the special economic zone has already been kicked off in Faisalabad.

By the grace of Allah Almighty, government will soon launch Southern Punjab first-ever Special Economic Zone in Bahawalpur.

Usman Buzdar was addressing the foundation-stone laying ceremony of Quaid-e-Azam Business Park at the Chief Minister’s Office.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam Business Park will cover an area of 1536 acres of land besides generating employment opportunities for more than 500,000 people. Accommodation facility for industrial workers will be provided over 200 acres of land.

He said that the project of Quaid e Azam Business Park have gain great significance due to its proximity to the National Highway and Motorway. He further maintained that 653 industrial units will be set up in Quaid-e-Azam Business Park. The CM said that the whole world is facing economic difficulties due to COVID-19 outbreak but Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to put the country on the road of economic development.

He said that first time in the national history, tax relief of Rs 56 billion has been given to the business community in Punjab in coronavirus pandemic. Number of small taxes have been evaded to create ease in doing business.

Punjab Small Industries Corporation has allocated Rs 12 billion for providing loans to the youth.

Under this scheme, loans of Rs 25,000 to Rs 5 million will be given to the youth on easy terms. He said that after 121 years, the second major irrigation project of Punjab, Jalalpur Canal Project has been launched. Work has also been started on the Greater Thal Canal project in Punjab. Kas Umar Khan Canal project will also be started soon. Khanki Barrage has also been inaugurated. He said that Punjab is on the road to progress according to the vision and guidance of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The opposition has not brought a single scandal of the present government into light despite of its best efforts. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, transparency has been ensured at all levels. He said that more mega projects would be launched in Punjab. According to the vision, guidance and policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan, economic activities will be promoted and people will be prosperous.

Strict precautionary measures to stop spread of corona on Eid-ul-Azha

Buzdar has said that strictly following the precautionary measures to stop the spread of corona is utmost necessary on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

By the grace of Allah Almighty, sincere efforts of the government as well as the cooperation of the people have greatly helped to deal with coronavirus. The people should not let go precautionary measures on Eid-ul-Azha, as well. He said that by following the principle of “Stay Home … Remain Safe” on Eid-ul-Azha, citizens should protect themselves and others from corona.

Peoples’ cooperation is the only way to cope with Covid-19. He said that less interaction will help the less spread of this disease. Usman Buzdar said that the opposition with negative politics made unsuccessful effort to divide the nation on the issue.

He further maintained that nation will never forgive such elements. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government’s policy of smart lockdown has proved successful.

Those who are doing criticism for the sake of criticism should keep quiet now. He said that the leadership of PTI had not left the people alone in the corona epidemic, whereas, leaders of Opposition remained busy in just issuing statements by leaving the people alone in their difficult times. Corona has affected the world politically, socially and economically.

Buzdar said that legal action will be taken against those who are involved in buying and selling sacrificial animals in urban areas without any discrimination. He said that action should be taken against the sellers according to the law.

He directed that administration and police should stop the sale and purchase of sacrificial animals in the city limits besides strictly enforcement on corona SOPs on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

“No one can be allowed to violate SOPs,” he added.

Administration and police officers themselves go out to the field to review the situation. Implementation on SOPs is in the interest of the citizens, he concluded.