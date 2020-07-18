Share:

BAHAWALPUR-The inaugural ceremony of DHA Shooting Club was held at DHA Bahawalpur on Saturday.

The chief guest of the ceremony Lt Gen Muhammad Adnan (HI M) praised the foundation of the club. The club will not only introduce international level games in the region but also provide opportunities for thrilling entertainment. These include skate shooting, trap shooting, sporting clay shooting, pistol shooting, rifle shooting and PCP shooting. The setting up of the club will also discourage illegal hunting.

Other prominent guests of the ceremony included Major General Ijaz Mirza GOC 35 Div, Major General Faheem Amir GOC 26 Div, Brigadier (r) Sakhawat Ali, Sahibzada Usman Dawood Abbasi, DSP Shafqat Nadeem and ADC Mian Tanveer. Brigadier Muhammad Usman, DHA Bahawalpur Project Director, thanked the honourable guests and said that development work in DHA has been made fast paced so the project can be made available for residential purposes as promised.