Share:

Special Assistant on National Security Division and Key Policy Planning Moeed Yusuf says opposite to the canard being spread almost him, he as it were holds citizenship of one nation which is Pakistan.

In a tweet on Sunday, he moreover shared the testimony, which he had already submitted to the government.

Moeed Yusuf said that he has not returned to the US since he took up his current obligation and has no employment or pay within the US.

He said that he or his family has no settled property anyplace but Pakistan.