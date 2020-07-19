Share:

LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Senator Sirajul Haq has warned the government against making any change in the constitutional status of Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, saying the steps could be proved fatal for the freedom movement in Indian occupied territory. “Any move by Islamabad to change the status of AJK and GB through constitutional amendment will be tantamount to backstabbing Kashmiris and facilitating New Delhi’s plan to change the demography of the held Valley,” he said while addressing the oath taking ceremony of JI AJK Chapter Amir Dr Khalid Mahmood Khan in Islamabad. Sirajul Haq vowed that the people of Pakistan and the JI would never allow rulers to damage the Kashmir freedom movement at any cost.