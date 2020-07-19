Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lt. Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa Saturday said that the Sukkur-Hyderabad motor­way project would bring socio-economic revolution for interior Sindh. In his tweet Asim Bajwa, who also heads China Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority, said that the 306-kilometer Sukkur-Hyderabad Mo­torway had been approved in Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) which and the project would be executed on BOT basis.He said after completion of this project, the CPEC Eastern route (Peshawar-Karachi) would be completed. Ba­jwa added that the project would also connect East Balochistan to entire Motorway network.