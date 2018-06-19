Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday accused former chief justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry of maligning Imran Khan on, what it said, unfounded allegations.

PTI alleged that Sharif family had fielded the former chief justice to malign Imran on unfounded accusations after Reham Khan failed to serve the purpose.

PTI Secretary Information Fawad Chaudhry while addressing a press conference here, criticised the former CJP who is also president of his political party, Pakistan Justice and Democratic Party (PJDP).

PJDP has recently challenged the nomination papers of PTI chief Imran Khan in Karachi and Islamabad allegedly for concealing assets and not making public his alleged ‘lovechild’ Tyrian.

Fawad claimed that before the 2013 general elections PML-N had hatched a conspiracy to steal the elections in connivance with Iftikhar Ch and former SC judge Khalilur Rehman Ramday. He alleged that in return elder Sharif had promised him the slot of President of Pakistan but later Sharif changed his mind. He said now once again Sharifs had been using Ch ahead of the next general elections.

He accused that the former CJP was trying to "play the same dirty game that Rehman Khan had tried to play but failed. "He is being used as a player against Imran Khan by Sharifs of Raiwind,” the PTI spokesperson said adding it was unfortunate that in Pakistan such people were being used by political opponents against Khan. “He (Iftikhar) has no moral standing and his only politics revolves around mudslinging against others,” he said. He said that the whole world was aware of Iftikhar Chaudhry’s character who used his son, Arsalan Iftikhar, as his front man to do corruption.

“Iftikhar used to take suo motu notices against rich corporations and later his son used to make settlement and both of them earned billion of rupees through this practice,” he said. He further said that cases of EOBI and Eden Housing scheme were examples of his corruption.

PTI will ask NAB that why it is silent over the corruption of former CJP,” he said.

Talking about the performance of caretaker government, the PTI spokesperson said the performance of caretaker governments was not up to the mark and it was very slow when it comes to taking important decision to ensure free and fair elections.

“The caretaker government should shake up the system ahead of general elections by reshuffling bureaucracy especially in Sindh and Punjab,” he said adding several individuals who were named in the judicial commission’s report in 2014 for stealing elections in favour of PML-N were still holding important positions in Punjab.