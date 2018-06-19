Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government will lay 310 km pipeline to connect the proposed Bahria Foundation LNG terminal at Sonmiani Balochistan with Nawabshah.

A summary moved to the ECC by the petroleum division said that Bahria Foundation was planning a LNG re-gasification terminal at Sonmiani and had requested Interstate Gas Systems (Pvt) Limited (ISGS) to construct pipeline connecting the LNG Terminal at Sonmiani to Nawabshah capable of transporting 700 to 1200 MMCFD high pressure Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas, said the official documents available with The Nation.

A summary in this regard was approved in the last ECC meeting of the previous government of PML (N) which will enable ISGS to execute the project.

According the summary Bahria Foundation was a charitable trust functioning under the Endowment Act 1890.

Various LNG terminals are being installed at different locations near Karachi. Bahria Foundation was planning on developing LNGa re-gasification terminal at Sonmiani named Bahria Foundation LNG Terminal Project (BFLTP) said the documents.

Bahria Foundation had requested the ISGS to construct pipeline connecting the LNG Terminal at Somiani to Nawabshah capable of transporting 700 to 1200 MMCFD high pressure Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas which shall further be transported to Lahore.

The total length of the pipeline was approximately 310km. The project will comprise the pipeline system consisting of pipeline, metering station, main line block valve stations and receiving stations, CP installation, SCADA system, other related equipment/installation and pipeline crossing across various canals/water ways, rivers including river Indus, Railway tracks and roads.

The design life of the project shall be 40 years.

The petroleum division further informed that the proposed pipeline route which starts from Hub to Dureji (158 km) mainly follow Dureji Road and meets Iran Pakistan Gas pipeline route near Dureji.

From Dureji to Nawabshah (152km) it follows the proposed Iran Pakistan (IP) Gas pipeline route till Nawabshah. The project was proposed to be implemented if Bahria Foundation to act as leader to the Hub-Nawabshah LNG and Gas Pipeline project assuming the responsibility of the purchase and sale of LNG/RLNG.

Bahria Foundation will carry out a feasibility study and share it with all stakeholders while the rest of the project will be executed by ISGS. The BF will pay tariff to ISGS for the Hub Nawabshah gas pipeline project under the transportation agreement on Take or Pay basis for the life of the pipeline.

The ISGS will develop the Hub Nawabshah pipeline project on EPC+F/BOOT basis either through open competitive bidding and/ or under the G-G arrangements.

Similar arrangements can be made with Sui companies for using their part of the pipeline segment.

Since all LNG terminals and gas infrastructure projects are being built at port Qasim Karachi the proposed Bahria Foundation Terminal at Sonmiani will provide an alternate location for setting up LNG terminals and other oil and gas installations, argued by the Petroleum division.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet in its meeting on 30th May approved the summary subject to the fulfillment of the OGRA's requirement.