CHINIOT-A girl died in hospital after she was kidnapped and got aborted by a man who had impregnated her.

The police have registered a case and arrested the kidnapper-cum-rapist who has confessed to his crime.

According to police, Muhammad Ali, son Doulat and resident of Chak 134/JB established sexual relations with the deceased girl Nazia Bibi, daughter of Allah Bakhsh, resident of Chak 145/JB.

The illicit relations led to pregnancy of the girl. Upon which parents of the girl forced the accused to marry her to save honour of the family. The accused, however, got the girl kidnapped on June 8, 2018 and took her to various clinics of quacks in Faisalabad to get her abortion. In the meantime, the girl family carried out extensive search for her but to no avail.

They, however, came to know that the girl is lying in critical condition at GTS Chowk, Faisalabad from where they took her to back home and then to Allied Hospital, Faisalabad where she succumbed to the negative affects she had suffered during abortion by untrained providers and usage of excessive medicines.

The Rajoa Police have registered a case under sections 302, 365/B, 376/I and arrested the accused who has, reportedly, confessed to the crime. The girl's body was handed over to the heirs after autopsy at DHQ Hospital Chiniot.

Guard shot dead in robbery



KASUR-A security guard was shot dead by four dacoits during a robbery at a petrol pump on Raiwind Road near Madina Town here the other day.

According to Kasur Saddr police, cashier Salahuddin and Salman were at the petrol pump when four dacoits riding motorbikes came. They robbed Salahuddin and Salman of cash amounting to Rs400,000. They shot dead security guard Nawaz for resistance and fled, firing shots into the air. The police registered a case and launched investigation.

In Pattoki, three dacoits intercepted Abbas and his wife and deprived them of cash, one tola gold ornaments and cell phones near Shadman Colony. In Madina Colony, unidentified thief stole broke into the house of Saubia Bibi and made off with Rs80,000 and five tola gold jewellery. Local police were investigating.