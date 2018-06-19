Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Dost Muhammad Khan has directed the heads of public sector institutions to remove the obstacles in the smooth, timely, impartial and transparent elections in the province.

The heads of public sector institutions should indicate the problems obstructing the smooth elections in the province and take all out efforts to remove them. He assured the redeployment of frontier constabulary in FR Bannu because of the sensitive nature of the division in order to provide foolproof security for the smooth conduct of general elections.

He was presiding over a meeting of the heads of Bannu Division and District during his day long visit to the area on the first day of Eidul Fitr. He visited Bannu, met the people and thereafter convened a meeting at Circuit House Bannu. The caretaker chief minister was given a comprehensive briefing by the administration. DIG Bannu presented his security plan on the occasion which the caretaker chief minister appreciated.

Justice Dost gave a comprehensive security plan to all the administrative officers of different departments and directed them to play their active role to make the peaceful and transparent conduct of elections a “success story.”

He assured the provision of Frontier Constabulary for onward deployment in the FR Bannu in order to secure the district enabling the people to exercise their right of vote in an enabling environment. He assured the provision of vehicles to the officials of election commission for their election duties. He further assured to arrange ambulances.

The caretaker chief minister reaffirmed his commitment that his government has constitutionally mandated role for the transparent and impartial elections which was also the responsibility of all government officials. He hoped that the public sector institutions would come up with the high level of preparedness to come up to the people expectations. All the departments should follow the guiding principles laid down by election commission. They should never allow anyone to influence the general elections but remove all the obstacles providing an enabling environment to the people to exercise their right of vote, he added.

He called upon the administration to be impartial in order to make the general elections 2018 exemplary. Our mandate is holding transparent elections and we have to ensure that we are doing justice to our constitutionally mandated role, he said.

The KP CM further directed the administration to give relief to the people adding that he was working round the clock. We can neither afford any dishonesty nor it would be acceptable, he concluded.

Meanwhile, Justice (Retd) Dost reviewed the provincial government preparations and the steps taken for the peaceful and transparent conduct of elections 2018 in a meeting at CM House Peshawar.

He directed for appropriate steps to improve the security situation in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. He directed for the surveillance and monitoring deployment of security forces to strengthen security in the province.

Justice retired Dost Muhammad Khan said that he pinned high hopes and expectations in the public sector institutions and the public servants that they would deliver upto the mark both in the peaceful and transparent conduct of elections, besides ensuring good governance in the province.

The caretaker chief minister directed to use the Shamshatoo dumping site for the dumping and disposal of the collected waste from Peshawar. No one would be allowed to violate his directives, he added. He directed to ensure the beauty of the city in all respects.